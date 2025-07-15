Health inspections: Here’s how Columbia County restaurants stacked up in June Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Columbia County health inspectors took a look at local restaurants last month, and found 10 restaurants with health violations.

The county public health department inspects facilities that serve food on a semiannual, unannounced basis to look for compliance with health codes in three categories:

Priority items, which have direct links to preventing foodborne illness and are a priority to adhere to, such as throwing out moldy food.

Priority foundation items, which require management to perform specific actions or have certain equipment and procedures to prevent potential health risks, such as proper labeling and record keeping.

Core items, which are usually related to general sanitation and maintenance.

The following restaurants and food services received perfect scores of 100 during their inspections:

All About Brisket, located at 215 W. B St. in Rainier

Calypso’s, located by Vernonia Lake City Park, 1001 E. Bridge St.

Crummy Coffee, located at 717 Rose Ave. in Vernonia

Elemental Eats, located at 305 S. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens

Grace Baptist Church, located at 58690 Ross Road in Warren

Dari-Delish, located at 1680 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens

Farmhouse Coffee, located at 305 Columbia River Highway in Clatskanie

Ixtapa, located at 640 E. Columbia River Highway in Clatskanie

Sabor Mixto & More, located at 108 E. B St. in Rainier

Pie Pie Pizza Co., located within The Lodge food cart hub at 51875 S.W. Old Portland Road in Scappoose

Flowers ‘N Fluff, located at 45 E. Columbia River Highway in Clatskanie

Bundy’s Drive-In, located at 150 S.E. Truehaak St. in Clatskanie

These restaurants received scores of less than 100:

Burrito USA, located at 1955 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens

Score: 90

Violations: Priority violations for having too low of a concentration of chlorine in the sanitation solution and for storing cheese at too warm of a temperature. Staff added more bleach to the sanitation solution and threw out the cheese to correct the violations. The restaurant received another violation for having too much build up on the walk-in freezer door handle, and staff were instructed to fix it.

Miyako, located at 1835 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens

Score: 90

Violations: Priority violation for storing raw meat above salmon that was to be served raw and for having too low of a concentration of chlorine in the sanitation solution. The raw meat was moved to the bottom shelf, and the sanitation solution was brought to the correct concentration.

Scappoose Brew & Thru, located at 33571 Juniper Way in Scappoose

Score: 95

Violations: Priority violation for not having sanitation solution on site and for not having running water in the sink employees are meant to wash their hands in. A new sanitation solution was made during the inspection, and employees were instructed to use the bathroom at the Shell’s gas station nearby.

Zhen’s Chinese Restaurant, located at 1671 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens

Score: 95

Violation: Priority violation for storing tubs of raw meat above tubs of cut vegetables without lids. The tubs of meat were moved to the bottom shelf, and the vegetables were thrown out to correct the issue.

Saint Hellions Grill, located at 2225 Gable Road in St. Helens

Score: 95

Violation: Priority violation for not maintaining a cool enough temperature in the cold holding unit. The temperature was turned down to correct the issue, and a newly opened package of sliced cheese was moved into the business’s warehouse, which was given a score of 100 during the inspection.

Subway #16424, located at 305 Columbia River Highway in Clatskanie

Score: 95

Violation: Priority violation for storing meats, cheeses and vegetables in a walk-in fridge that was too warm. To correct the issue, the food items were thrown out, and the staff were instructed not to use the fridge to store perishable food items until it could be fixed. The health inspector noted that a reinspection of the restaurant would be needed.

Goble Tavern, located at 70255 Columbia River Highway in Rainier

Score: 95

Violation: Priority violation for not maintaining a cool enough temperature in the cold prep station. The violation was corrected by moving perishable items from the cold prep station to the walk-in cooler until the cold prep station can be repaired.

Delicias Pupuseria Food Truck, located within The Lodge food cart hub at 51875 S.W. Old Portland Road in Scappoose

Score: 95

Violation: Priority violation after the inspector witnessed an employee touch the ground and then touch cookware without washing their hands. The employee was stopped and asked to wash their hands, and the cookware they touched was washed.

Lucky Teriyaki Sushi & Ramen, located within The Lodge food cart hub at 51875 S.W. Old Portland Road in Scappoose

Score: 95

Violation: Priority violation for having a sanitizing solution that didn’t have any chlorine in it. A new solution was made during the inspection.

Fultano’s Family Pizza Parlor, located at 770 E. Columbia River Highway in Clatskanie