David Tysdal, St. Helens native injured in Coeur d’Alene firefighter ambush, released from hospital Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

David Tysdal, a firefighter who was hospitalized after he was severely injured in an ambush attack in Coeur d’Alene, has been released from Kootenai Health medical center to begin his road to recovery.

Tysdal has been a firefighter and engineer with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department since 2002 and was seriously injured June 29, when he and other first responders were called to a fire and then ambushed with gunfire.

Tysdal underwent multiple surgeries to treat his injuries. He was shot once in the back during the attack, according to the fire department. The gunshot wound collapsed his left lung, damaged his clavicle and shattered some of his ribs. The wound also caused spinal swelling, leaving Tysdal unable to move his legs.

“He has not been able to move his legs since the shooting but started voluntarily moving the toes on his left foot (July 13),” the fire department said.

Two other firefighters, Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Frank Harwood and Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison, were killed in the attack.

“Dave is credited with helping save the lives of fellow first responders by warning them to stay out of the area after he was shot,” the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department said.

The 47-year-old grew up in St. Helens and graduated from St. Helens High School in 1996. Tysdal joined the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department in Moscow, Idaho, as a sophomore at the University of Idaho.

Tysdal received a “hero’s sendoff” as hospital staff and first responders lined the hallway to wish him luck as he recovers at a rehabilitation hospital that specializes in caring for individuals with spinal injuries, the fire department said.