Columbia County gets grant for courthouse bell tower restoration; construction on hold Published 2:37 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Columbia County was granted funds to restore the bell tower on the historic Columbia County Courthouse in St. Helens, but construction will remain on hold — for now.

Built in 1906, the Columbia County Courthouse sits in the center of downtown St. Helens at 230 Strand St. It is one of 13 historic properties to receive a Preserving Oregon grant from the state parks and recreation department.

The grant will contribute $20,000 to the restoration of the courthouse’s bell tower, which was added to the courthouse in 1910. The county is expected to match the grant with $327,726, but budget constraints for the 2025-26 fiscal year will delay work on the project, Columbia County spokesperson Mark Pacheco said.

“While current budget limitations may delay the start of the project, this is a matter of timing, not intent,” Pacheco said. “The awarded funds are secured for our use, and we are actively exploring the best path forward to match local resources with the grant.”

Financial shortages have impacted other county operations as well. Working with a total budget that’s about $7 million smaller than last year, Columbia County has designated nine furlough days from this August to next June in which the majority of county offices will be closed to save money.

There is no timeline for when the bell tower restoration will begin, Pacheco said, but the county plans to revisit the project schedule later in the year.

“In the meantime, the grant remains an important part of our long-term preservation efforts, and we are optimistic about moving forward as soon as practical,” Pacheco said.