5 hikes to try in Columbia County Published 5:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

1/10 Swipe or click to see more There are lots of opportunities for hiking in Columbia County. (Columbia County Spotlight) 2/10 Swipe or click to see more From the top of the Buxton Trestle, you get an expansive view of the surrounding forest. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Columbia County Spotlight) 3/10 Swipe or click to see more There are picnic tables and benches along the Banks-Vernonia State Trail. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Columbia County Spotlight) 4/10 Swipe or click to see more Dibblee Beach has opportunities for shipwatching along the Columbia River. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Columbia County Spotlight) 5/10 Swipe or click to see more Dibblee Beach in Rainier is popular with beachgoers. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Columbia County Spotlight) 6/10 Swipe or click to see more A family of ducks rests in a pond along the Crown Zellerbach trail. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Columbia County Spotlight) 7/10 Swipe or click to see more When the sun starts to set, you can hear frogs croak from within the waterways along the Crown Zellerbach Trail. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Columbia County Spotlight) 8/10 Swipe or click to see more Dalton Lake is quiet and calm despite its proxmity to the road and local neighborhoods. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Columbia County Spotlight) 9/10 Swipe or click to see more Berries grow around Dalton Lake. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Columbia County Spotlight) 10/10 Swipe or click to see more Flowers growing around Dalton Lake. (Kaelyn Cassidy/Columbia County Spotlight)

Summer is in full swing, and it’s a great time to get outdoors and absorb some Vitamin D (while wearing proper sunscreen, of course!).

Columbia County has plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation to offer, including some excellent hiking trails. If you’re itching to get outside, here’s a few options to try.

Dalton Lake in St. Helens

Located near the Columbia Humane Society, this trail starts as a paved bike trail that connects to a gravel path circumventing a forested lake in the Dalton Lake Nature Preserve.

Once you get to the gravel path, you can choose to take it halfway around the lake or take a different trail through the forest. Altogether, there are about 1.5 miles of trail here.

If you like birdwatching, this is the place to be. Despite its proximity to the road and neighborhoods, this trail is quiet — except for the sounds of birds chirping and insects buzzing.

There are a handful of benches and multiple interpretive signs that give more information about the history of the area. Parking is a bit challenging on this trail, but there is a bike stand where the gravel path meets the pavement toward the beginning of the hike. There are no restrooms nearby.

Crown Zellerbach National Scenic Trail in Scappoose

As one of the larger trails in Columbia County, the CZ trail didn’t disappoint. There are multiple trailheads to start at along the 25-mile trail — we went with the Trtek Trailhead near the Scappoose Airport.

There is ample parking as well as a few amenities, like restrooms and picnic tables.

The trail is wide and paved. There’s plenty of room to amble along and look for wildlife while bicyclists ride by.

And there’s lots of wildlife to look at. Within a half-mile of walking, we saw a beaver, a woodpecker, a heron and multiple duck families. As the sun starts to set, you can hear frogs croak and watch birds swoop in on bugs.

Dibblee Beach in Rainier

Dibblee Beach offers access to the Columbia River and some forested areas to explore.

Walking along the sand, you can watch ships go by on the Columbia River on one side and look for wildlife in the trees on the other. From the shore, there’s also a great view of the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

If you go in the summer, you’re unlikely to be alone. This spot is also popular with fishers and beachgoers.

There’s a $5 fee to enter the park, or $5.25 if you pay with cash.

Banks-Vernonia State Trail in Vernonia

The Banks-Vernonia State Trail is the other major trail in Columbia County. It spans 21 miles between the cities of Banks and Vernonia, and is Oregon’s first “rails to trails” project, following an abandoned railroad bed.

The two northernmost trailheads are in Columbia County, but the bulk of the trail is in Washington County, including the Buxton Trestle — a 733-foot long, 80-foot high trestle bridge that you can walk or bike over. From the top of the trestle, you get an expansive view of the tree canopy around you.

There are lots of options to modulate this hike into different lengths. We started at the Buxton trailhead, which has parking and a vault toilet.

There were a lot of bugs on this trail, so bring bug spray to help fend off bites.

Waterfront Trail and Nob Hill Loop in St. Helens

Check out the new developments at the St. Helens waterfront and get some exercise by walking the waterfront trail to Nob Hill Nature Park.

Starting at Columbia View Park, the trail is a little over a mile long and includes scenic views of the Columbia River.

Columbia View Park has restrooms, and there’s parking nearby. The park is also close to restaurants and shops.

While it’s not the most secluded trail on this list, it’s a fun way to spend time in downtown St. Helens while getting active.