One dead after high-speed police chase in Columbia County Published 6:22 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

A person is dead following a police chase in Columbia County.

Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 20, in the Deer Island area. The suspect in the chase had previously eluded law enforcement in Washington, but was located and attempted to flee, according to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

During the chase, the suspect crashed down an embankment and was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

The Oregon State Police Major Crimes Team is investigating the incident.