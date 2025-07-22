Local gardeners test their botanical aptitude in Columbia County Fair & Rodeo’s floral show Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Dozens of dahlias, daisies, hydrangeas and more bloomed within the Columbia County fairgrounds this year, each one carefully tended to by local gardeners looking to test the mettle of their petals.

Tucked inside the aptly named floral building, long tables sat covered with glass vases holding nearly 400 entries into the fair’s floral show, which invites hobbyists and professional growers alike to show off their botanical aptitude.

It takes a lot of work to keep the blossoms in pristine condition in time for judging. Contestants are given specific instructions to help preserve their hard work, but once entries are dropped off, it’s up to people like Michelle Berg to help make every bud look its best. Every stem gets a fresh cut, wilted petals are pruned and blooms are propped up in their vases to give every entry the best chance of success in front of the judges.

Berg has been running the show as the floral building superintendent for the last decade. Armed with a green thumb and a passion for the fair, she works to make sure the show blossoms brighter every year.

“Every time in the fair when I’m coming in, hearing the clanging of the buckets, the chickens and all that stuff — I mean, it just gives you goosebumps,” Berg said. “This is my community. This is my hometown.”

New growth

Months before the show, she coordinates with local garden clubs and encourages members to enter. This year, she made a special effort to reach out to gardeners who sell their blossoms at local farm stands.

The outreach effort paid off, and this year’s floral show had more “professional” entries than ever before, Berg said.

“These girls are growing these beautiful flowers — show them off! I want to see them,” she said.

Berg also wanted to spur some healthy competition by securing prizes for the winners in every division. This year’s winners got to take home gift cards to garden stores, sacks of soil, gardening gloves and more, all donated by community members and local businesses.

“It sparked a lot of joy and fun within the community,” Berg said.

Year of the dahlias

Hallmarked by their multiple rows of petals and kaleidoscope range of colors, this year’s show was particularly dahlia-heavy, Berg said. But there’s something for every type of gardener, with categories that feature everything from giant sunflowers to carefully arranged bouquets.

Berg tries to revamp categories when they stop being popular with contestants. What used to be a category for “rock gardens” now boasts “fairy gardens” featuring idyllic scenes with animals and succulents.

By organizing workshops and connecting with garden clubs in the area, Berg is able to help spark renewed interest in languishing components of the show, which can also inspire new people to get involved.

Rita Beaston entered 58 flowers in this year’s competition. She’s participated in the floral show for years, and often walks away with ribbons — but it’s not the prizes that keep her coming back.

“It’s a tradition, and we need to keep our farms and our kids and everybody involved,” Beaston said. “The more we can stay involved, the better our fair.”

The competition also welcomes youth entries, and Berg said she’s grateful to have played a role in raising the next generation of gardeners.

“Seeing the kids that are now getting into the adult (competition) is so cool,” Berg said. “They know what they’re doing, and it’s just so cool to see them advance.”

Pick of the garden

The best part about being involved in the floral show is being able to inspire others, Berg said.

This year’s Best in Show winner was a bouquet composed of flowers grown by members of the Scapoose Garden Club, of which Berg is the president.

“I had to tell everybody in the club, ‘Look, we have to have a club entry this year,’” Berg said.

The members were nervous, Berg said, but two of them finally volunteered to put together the club’s entry. Together, Debra Janssen-Martinez and Catherine Ross collected flowers from other gardeners in the club — Berg contributed the Gerbera daisies and the roses — and arranged them into a red, white and blue centerpiece.

When the judges awarded their bouquet the top prize of the show, Berg couldn’t wait to let them know.

“They had tears in their eyes,” Berg said. “That is what makes me smile. Seeing the joy in other people is what brings me joy.”