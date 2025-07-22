Published 11:05 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Margaret Elsa Booth

May 12, 1933 – June 29, 2025

To know her was to love her and everyone knew her. She was a true St.Helens lady – She was born and lived within a 14 block area. She attended St.Helens High School and graduating June 15, 1951.

Margaret was the oldest child of William and Emma Skowhede along with younger brother Walt.

Margaret live with her parents until age 21 when she married a 29-year-old longshoreman – Bud Booth. They moved to the home where she lived for the rest of her life. Bud preceded Margaret in death in 1998.

During their marriage they had three children: Cheryl (Don) Kalberer, Bob (Shelly) and Michael. They were blessed with three grandchildren: Brandon (Jamie) Nolan (Lana), and Karleigh. After Bud’s death Margaret was blessed by Brandon and Jamie with three great granddaughters and by Nolan and Lana two great grandsons.

Margaret worked after the kids started school – first as secretary to Merle Yetick, Justice of the Peace, and upon his death, she became Secretary to the Juvenile Court until she retired. Following her retirement, she visited Europe on three occasions and fell in love with Ireland. Margaret had three joys: working in her garden, playing cribbage with anyone at any time, and weekly pinochle games at the Senior Center.

A memorial service will be held at the First Lutheran Church at 360 Wyeth Street St.Helens, OR on August 9, 2025 at 11 am with refreshments to follow. All who care to attend to hear and or share memories of this beloved person are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers a donation in her name to your favorite charity would be appreciated