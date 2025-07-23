Published 7:22 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Brian John Warneke

June 25, 1974 – May 8, 2025

Brian graduated in 1992 from St. Helens High School as valedictorian and class president. After earning engineering degrees at SPU and UW then working at Intel, Brian felt called to serve with the JESUS Film Project, moving to Orlando to help bring the Gospel to unreached people worldwide. He trained over 100 people and worked in 30 countries, helping thousands come to faith in Christ. Brian lived with unwavering faith in God’s plans. He went home to be with the Lord after a 4 yr. battle with cancer and is survived by wife Kathy; son Cody; parents John and Diane; brothers Brett and Brandon.

Celebration of Life: August 9, 2025 at 2:00 PM, Warren Baptist Church, Warren, OR. Donations: JESUS Film Project at https://www.jesusfilm.org/give/ways-to-give/memorials-living-tributes/ in memory of Brian Warneke