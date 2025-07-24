Columbia County Search and Rescue K-9s deploy to Texas to help in flood recovery efforts

Two Columbia County Search and Rescue K-9 teams are helping to find victims of catastrophic flooding in Texas.

Flash floods devastated parts of Texas on the Fourth of July, killing at least 130. Multiple people are still missing, prompting the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to request support from Oregon’s K-9 teams that are trained to detect human remains.

EMAC oversees mutual aid between states. Oregon has been part of the compact since 2002, sharing resources with other states during disasters.

The volunteer teams left Sunday, July 20, and are scheduled to return Friday, Aug. 4. They join K-9 units from across the country in the effort to recover victims of the floods.

“This is incredibly difficult work, but it’s also profoundly important,” Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said. “Our hearts are with the victims, their loved ones, and the communities facing unimaginable loss. We’re honored to lend our support however we can.”

The Search and Rescue dogs differ from typical police dogs in that they are trained to work in wilderness settings.

“Because these are wilderness-trained animals, they don’t operate like police dogs,” Oregon Statewide Search and Rescue Coordinator Scott Lucas said. “They’re mission-focused, terrain-savvy, and stay on task even under pressure. It’s a level of excellence that’s earned respect and appreciation from our partners in Texas.”

The dogs are especially useful in large-scale recovery efforts due to their ability to stay focused, navigate rugged terrain and work independently.

“Oregon’s canine teams consistently exceed expectations in the field,” Lucas said. “Texas has been genuinely impressed — not just with the capabilities of our dogs, but with their adaptability.”