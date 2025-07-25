Headed to the dump? Columbia County solid waste disposal fees are higher.

ees for solid waste disposal will increase by about 2% at the Columbia County Transfer Station. (Anna Del Savio/Columbia County Spotlight)

Disposing of trash at the Columbia County Transfer Station will cost a little more following solid waste fee increases.

Located at 1601 Railroad Ave. in St. Helens, the Columbia County Transfer Station is the county’s designated location to drop off certain items for recycling and disposal.

Solid waste fees at the transfer station are now 2.2% higher following consumer price index adjustments approved by the Columbia County Board of Commissioners. The price increases are as follows:

Self-Haul Fee: $27.48 for loads up to 320 pounds, or $167.19 per ton for loads larger than 320 pounds. Seniors can receive a reduced rate of $16.91 for the first 320 pounds of waste.

Commercial Tipping Fee: $112.36 per ton.

Unsecured Load Fee: $19.

Special Handling Fee: $80, charged for disposal of items such as boats.

Yard Debris Fee: $27.48 for loads up to 860 pounds, or $65.65 per ton for loads larger than 860 pounds.

Fees for recycling items such as paint, used motor oil or medical sharps, such as syringes, remain unchanged.

Additional information about Columbia County’s Solid Waste Program and other waste disposal options can be found online.