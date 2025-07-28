Aloha woman arrested for alleged child sexual abuse crimes after St. Helens investigation

A nearly yearlong investigation by the St. Helens Police Department led to the arrest of an Aloha woman accused of child sexual abuse crimes.

Sharlena Jaselle Roberts-Oviatt, 37, was arrested Monday, July 28, in the 1800 block of Southwest Shaw Street in Aloha by St. Helens officers assisted by Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to a press release from SHPD.

Prior to the arrest, Roberts-Oviatt was indicted on 10 counts of first-degree encouragement of child sexual abuse. She is being lodged at the Columbia County jail.

The 11-month investigation of Roberts-Oviatt involved multiple local law enforcement agencies, including the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Vernonia Police Department, the Hillsboro Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Those with information about Roberts-Oviatt are encouraged to reach out to St. Helens detectives by calling 503-397-1521.