Local standout softball players earn all-state accolades

It’s been nearly a couple months since the high school softball season ended. While things didn’t work out ideally for the St. Helens and Scappoose high school teams, a good year got even better for a group of Lion and Indian players who were honored as some of the state’s best in the 4A classification.

St. Helens led the way for the local contingent with six players honored, while Scappoose saw five of their players recognized among the state’s elite.

The Lions finished 24-4 overall, won the Cowapa League, and notched wins over Baker/Powder Valley/Pine Eagle, Junction City and Pendleton before falling to league rival Astoria in the state championship game. As a result of that success, St. Helens saw three players earn first-team honors, two earn second-team honors, and another earn honorable mention.

Sophomore pitcher Eme Curaming, sophomore outfielder Addi Andrehsen, and junior infielder Addy Ellis were first team honorees, while senior outfielder Maddy Lahey and junior catcher Madelyn Hancock were second-teamers, and senior infielder Halli Heys was honorable mention.

Curaming was the Cowapa League’s Pitcher of the Year, while Ellis was the league’s Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Scappoose, who finished 20-7 overall and in third place in the Cowapa League before defeating Philomath in a state play-in game, and Gladstone in the state playoffs prior to falling to La Grande in the quarterfinals, was led by senior outfielder Ashlynn Komp, sophomore outfielder Sophia Bloyd and sophomore utility player Kayla Brainerd who earned second-team all-state honors.

Brainerd was the Cowapa League’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Joining the trio of decorated Indian players was junior catcher Ava Freeman and junior pitcher Saige Casey who earned third-team honors.

Headline the list of all-staters was Cascade senior and Astoria senior Kya Lindell who were the Co-Players of the Year; Astoria senior Maddie Wilkin who was the Pitcher of the Year; and Astoria head coach Kent Israel who was the Coach of the Year.