Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out event

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is inviting families to an evening of fun during its 2025 National Night Out event.

From 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, community members are invited to visit the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 901 Port Ave. in St. Helens.

The event will feature bounce houses, cornhole, a giant Jenga game and food — all at no cost. Deputies will also give K-9 demonstrations and tours of the jail.

What is National Night Out?

Law enforcement agencies across the country host National Night Out events on the first Tuesday in August. The events are intended to provide an opportunity to bring law enforcement together with their communities under positive circumstances.

The tradition began in 1984, and the first National Night Out involved more than 400 communities across 23 states. Today, approximately 17,000 communities host their own National Night Out event.