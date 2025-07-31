Scappoose announces city council vacancy after councilor resigns

Scappoose is in search of a new councilor to help lead the city.

The Scappoose City Council declared a vacancy at its July 21 meeting following the resignation of former Councilor Andrew Lafrenz, who began his four-year term on the council in January 2023.

In June, Lafrenz announced that his family would be moving to Warren and he would no longer meet the residency requirements needed to serve on the Scappoose City Council. Councilors must reside within Scappoose city limits during their term and for at least 12 months prior to serving on the council.

This is a familiar situation in Scappoose, where former Councilor Megan Greisen resigned in February 2024 for similar reasons. In 2019, former Councilor Natalie Sanders also resigned from the council due to an out-of-town move.

“It’s been an honor to serve and a pleasure to work with both staff and fellow councilors and the mayor,” Lafrenz said during his final city council meeting June 16, adding that he hopes to see continued representation of young families on the council and hinting at a future bid for a seat on the Scappoose school board.

Applications open

The city has opened applications to those interested in serving on the council.

Interested residents must have lived within the city limits for at least 12 months to qualify for the seat. Applications are available online or at Scappoose City Hall, located at 33568 E. Columbia Ave.

Applications must be turned into Scappoose City Recorder Susan Reeves by 5 p.m. Aug. 25. Completed applications can be dropped off or mailed to Scappoose City Hall, faxed to 503-543-7182 or emailed to sreeves@scappoose.gov.

The city plans to interview applicants and appoint a new city councilor at its Sept. 2 meeting, Reeves said. The term ends Dec. 31, 2026.

Since the vacancy was posted July 22, the city has yet to receive any applications, Reeves said.