Changes to come at Columbia County Animal Control

Following the retirement of Columbia County Animal Control Deputy Roger Kadell, the department will see restructuring and changes to how it provides services to the community.

Columbia County Animal Control is nested within the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. In 2024, CCAC responded to 1,250 calls for service, Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said.

Kadell served as the county’s animal control deputy for 20 years, bringing a “unique set of skills” to the department, such as the ability to conduct criminal investigations, write search warrants and handle complex cases, Pixley said.

“These are specialized skills that are not typically expected of animal control personnel,” Pixley said.

Responsibilities that would traditionally fall to local officers and deputies were given to Kadell, expanding the scope of his position beyond what it was originally intended to be, Pixley said. Now that he has retired, the county’s animal control services will transition to operate closer to how other counties do.

Introducing community animal officers

Two community animal officers will be hired in Kadell’s stead, Pixley said.

These roles will differ from that of an animal control deputy — Kadell’s former title — in that they won’t have the authority to conduct criminal investigations into animal abuse and cruelty. The officers’ primary responsibilities will be to manage the animal shelter and enforce applicable statutes and county ordinances, and sworn law enforcement will take over handling animal abuse investigations.

“The (community animal officers) will be focused on the things that animals do to people; law enforcement will investigate the crimes that people do to animals,” Pixley said.

So far, CCSO has received 29 applications for the role and will fill it on a temporary basis beginning Aug. 1. Pixley said he hopes to have two permanent staff members hired to the position by the end of September.

Other changes

In line with the services provided in neighboring counties, Columbia County Animal Control will no longer provide in-home euthanasia services. Those in need of euthanasia services for their pets should consult with their veterinarian or reach out to an emergency veterinary clinic, the department stated in a release.

Staff at the Columbia Humane Society will continue to care for lost and abandoned pets, the release said, and those who find pets may be asked to bring the animals to the shelter themselves rather than having them picked up.

To request assistance with an animal, Columbia County residents should call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office nonemergency line at 503-397-1521. Nonemergency dispatch will then direct the call to the appropriate agency.