UPDATE: Highway 30 partially reopened after multi-car crash south of Scappoose

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information.

One lane has been reopened on Highway 30 after a multi-car crash stopped traffic in both directions Monday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, a crash involving multiple vehicles stopped traffic in both directions on Highway 30 south of Scappoose. Downed powerlines blocked the highway near its intersection with Northwest Watson Road, according to a press release from the Scappoose Police Department.

Emergency responders are on scene to reopen the highway. One lane has been cleared for eastbound and westbound travel, but the other lane remains closed. There is still an estimated three hours of work needed on the powerlines, the department said. Drivers traveling westbound on Highway 30 should expect delays coming into Scappoose.

The department is unaware of any life-threatening injuries caused by the collision, according to the release.