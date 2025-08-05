Hillsboro’s Next Level Pinball Museum named best in the nation, per Newsweek

Next Level Pinball Museum in Hillsboro has been named the best arcade in the United States, topping Newsweek’s 2025 Reader’s Choice Awards and drawing national attention to the massive Washington County retro gaming destination.

The 27,000-square-foot museum beat out arcades across the country, including well-known contenders like Jedi Alliance in Spokane, Washington, and Silverball Retro Arcade in Delray Beach, Florida.

“A huge thank you to all of our fans who voted for us,” Next Level Pinball said on social media. “We’re so proud to have such a fun and unique experience in Oregon and we wouldn’t be here without all of your support through the years.”

The museum, which opened in 2017 and underwent a major expansion last year, is now considered one of the largest arcades in the world, so big that it takes almost four days to play every game.

It features more than 650 playable machines, including around 300 pinball tables and 350 video arcade machines — all available to visitors for a flat-rate admission fee. A standard day pass currently costs $23.

Unlike traditional arcades that use tokens or reloadable cards, Next Level operates on a free-play model. Once inside, guests can play as many games as they like for as long as they like. The space also features thousands of pieces of pop culture memorabilia, including over 3,000 collectible lunchboxes, giving it the feel of both a museum and an entertainment venue.

The award comes amid growing interest in retro and analog gaming, as arcades around the country see renewed popularity.

Though Next Level has climbed this year’s Newsweek rankings, the arcade was voted best pinball venue in the world for three consecutive years by TWIPY’s awards in 2022-24 — cementing itself as a global gaming attraction and “A haven for arcade aficionados and casual players alike.”

According to Newsweek, voters praised Next Level for its size, value, atmosphere and diversity of games — from 1980s classics like Donkey Kong and Galaga to modern multiplayer racers and rhythm games. The venue is alcohol-free and family-friendly, with themed tournaments and community events held regularly.

Located at 1458 N.E. 25th Ave. in Hillsboro, the museum is open Thursday through Sunday, with extended hours on weekends. More information can be found at nextlevelpinballmuseum.com.