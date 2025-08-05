In pursuit of oversight: St. Helens council considers voter approval on utility bill fees for public projects

St. Helens residents may soon have a say in fees charged by the city.

As the city looks to build a new police station, residents have taken issue with the $10.30 monthly fee the city charges to help pay off debt related to construction. The issue has made its way into City Hall — and will perhaps show up on the November ballot — as residents and city officials alike look to champion a mechanism for requiring voter oversight of fees attached to utility bills.

The existing fee is charged through residents’ utility bills. Without it, the city would have to find another way to pay approximately $750,000 annually over the course of the loan, totalling to about $12.6 million.

Fee prompts citizen petition

The $10.30 fee has riled locals, prompting St. Helens resident Harvey Bilton to file a petition to ask voters to repeal the fee and prevent the city from adding fees to utility bills that are unrelated to providing utility services.

In Oregon, petitions to refer city initiatives to the ballot need to have valid signatures equivalent to 15% of the number of registered voters in the city at the time the petition was filed. For Bilton’s petition to make it to the ballot, he would need to gather 1,636 signatures by Aug. 6.

Charters and codes

In response to the petition, the city council was slated to discuss a city charter amendment that would require voter approval of any new fees or changes to fees charged by the city during a special session Aug. 4.

A city charter can be thought of like a constitution, and voter approval is needed to make changes to the city charter.

Concerned that amending the city charter might permanently restrict the city’s ability to utilize municipal fees as a funding mechanism, the city council opted instead to amend the city’s code to the same effect.

The city code is like the city’s laws. The city council does not need voter approval to make changes to city code — it can do so independently by passing ordinances during public meetings. By enshrining voter approval of fees in the city code instead of the city charter, it would be easier for the city to circumvent the need for voter approval if municipal fees became necessary in the future — all it would take is another council vote to update the code.

“I have never been a fan of adding fees to the utility bill, but with the frozen tax rates that we have in the state of Oregon, realistically, we have to do what we have to do to provide services,” Council President Jessica Chilton said.

Oregon has limits on how much cities can charge in property taxes outside of levies and bonds. When Measure 50 passed in 1996, it set maximum permanent tax rates for each municipality in the state and capped the annual growth rate of taxable property value by 3% of the assessed value.

Future ordinance on the table

The city would still need to take action in a public meeting to repeal the ordinance requiring voter approval of fees. There are no plans to pass the ordinance and then repeal it, and the plan is for the ordinance to have the same effect as the charter amendment that was originally proposed.

If the city council passes the ordinance to change the city code as it planned, St. Helens residents would get to vote on any new fees or changes to existing fees. Fees would also have to have a sunset clause attached.

The council did not vote on changing the city code at its Aug. 4 meeting, but instead directed staff to prepare an ordinance for the council to consider at its next meeting.

“This is a good place to start, but whether it’s enough I think is to be determined,” Councilor Brandon Sundeen said.

Hedging bets

Passing the ordinance doesn’t take the city’s proposed charter amendment off the table, however.

Should the petition gather enough verified signatures, it will eventually make its way into the council chambers, at which point the city council can do one of three things: accept the petition, propose a countermeasure that will appear on the ballot alongside it or leave the petition as written up to voters.

By choosing to move forward with a change to the city code instead, the council has left the door open to having its own ballot measure presented to voters — which would likely leave the public safety fee intact — without risk of prematurely eliminating municipal fees as a funding source should the petition fail.

Sunset clause

In a related discussion, the city council considered adding “sunset clause” to the $10.30 fee, or a date at which the fee would no longer be charged.

The city calculated that it would take until 2052 to repay the debt service on the 30-year bond used to finance the police station.

The council will vote on adding an end date of 2052 to the public safety fee at a future meeting.

“I think it adds an amount of transparency,” Mayor Jennifer Massey said.