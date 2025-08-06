Hot bats lead Hops to series-opening win over Vancouver

Early to ripe, nearly late to rotten.

Despite twice building seven run leads and recording a season-high 17 hits, the Hops nearly let that lead and that offensive effort go to waste late in a 10-7 win over Vancouver on Tuesday night, at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Cristofer Torin led Hillsboro with four hits, including a second inning solo home run, while six other Hops tallied multiple hits.

Hillsboro got things going with a run in the second inning, then scored three in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth, another in the sixth then two more in the eighth before hanging on in the ninth for the win.

Hops starting pitcher Ashton Izzi was good, allowing two hits over three shutout innings before ending his night after a roughly 30 minute rain delay.

The Canadians didn’t score their first run until the fifth inning, then added two in the seventh another in the eighth and three more in the ninth before Eddie Mitchell Jr. popped out with two runners on base to end the game.

Vancouver starting pitcher Chris McElvain lasted three innings, allowing four earned runs.

In addition to Torin, Jansel Luis notched three hits, while Druw Jones, Angel Ortiz, Junior Franco, Kenny Castillo and Modeifi had two hits apiece.

The two teams will meet again at 7:05 p.m. tonight in Vancouver.